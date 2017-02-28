WAVE Country Fish Fry Guide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the arrival of the Lenten season on Ash Wednesday in many Christian faiths comes the beginning of fish fry season.

On Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent, many Christians, particularly Roman Catholics, abstain from meat as a form of penance to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday. As a result, Fish Fry Fridays are popular fundraisers at Roman Catholic parishes during Lent, which is a time of preparation for the crucifixion and resurrection three days later on Easter Sunday.

Dozens of parishes throughout WAVE Country are holding fish fries throughout the Lenten season. A partial list follows.

If you know of a fish fry that we've missed, drop us a line at allwavewebproducers@wave3.com.

BULLITT COUNTY

St. Aloysius Catholic Church

187 S. Plum Street

Shepherdsville, KY 40165

Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Church basement

St. Benedict Catholic Church

211 W. Oak Street

Lebanon Junction, KY 40150

Fridays (except Good Friday)

Lunch: 11 a.m. until ?

Dinner: 4 to 8 p.m.

Location: Cafeteria



HARDIN COUNTY



St. Brigid Catholic Church/St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

Friday, March 10 and 24, and April 7, 5 to 7 p.m.

Location: St. John Parish Hall

657 St. John Church Road

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Friday, March 17 and 30, 5 to 7 p.m.

Location: Knights of Columbus Hall at St. Brigid

314 E. Main Street

Vine Grove, KY 40175



St. John the Baptist Catholic Church/St. Brigid Catholic Church

Friday, March 10 and 24, and April 7, 5 to 7 p.m.

Location: St. John Parish Hall

657 St. John Church Road

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Friday, March 17 and 30, 5 to 7 p.m.

Location: Knights of Columbus Hall at St. Brigid

314 E. Main Street

Vine Grove, KY 40175



JEFFERSON COUNTY



St. Agnes Catholic Church

1920 Newburg Road

Louisville, KY 40205

Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Location: School cafeteria

St. Albert the Great Catholic Church

1395 Girard Drive

Louisville 40222

Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Eat-in: Gym

Carry out: Cafeteria

Church of the Ascension

4600 Lynnbrook Drive

Louisville, KY 40220

Fridays (except March 31 and April 7), 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Location: School cafeteria

St. Athanasius Catholic Church

5915 Outer Loop

Louisville, KY 40219

Fridays (except Good Friday), 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Location: School gymnasium

St. Augustine Catholic Church

1310 West Broadway

Louisville, KY 40203

Fridays (except Good Friday), 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Hines Center

St. Bartholomew Catholic Church

2042 Buechel Bank Road

Louisville, KY 40218

Fridays (except Good Friday), 4 to 7 p.m.

Location: Gymnasium

St. Bernadette Catholic Church

6500 St. Bernadette Avenue

Prospect, KY 40059

Fridays (including Good Friday), 5 to 8 p.m.

Location: St. Mary's Academy

St. Bernard Catholic Church

7500 Tangelo Drive

Louisville, KY 40228

Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 p.m. until they run out of fish

Location: Gymnasium



St. Edward Catholic Church

9608 Sue Helen Drive

Louisville, KY 40299

Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 8 p.m.

Location: Gymnasium



St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church

1020 East Burnett Avenue

Louisville, KY 40217

Fridays (except Good Friday), 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Cafeteria



St. Francis of Assisi

1960 Bardstown Road

Louisville, KY 40205

Fridays (except Good Friday), 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Location: Parish Hall

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church

155 Stringer Lane

Mt. Washington, KY 40047

Fridays (except Good Friday), 4 to 7 p.m.

Location: Parish Hall



St. Leonard Catholic Church

440 Zorn Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206

Fridays (except Good Friday), 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Location: Cafeteria

Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church

747 Harrison Avenue

Louisville, KY 40217

Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Cafeteria





MARION COUNTY



St. Augustine Catholic Church

Location: Knights of Columbus Hall

600 South Spalding Avenue

Lebanon, KY 40033

Fridays (including Good Friday)

Carry-out begins at 4:30 p.m.

Dine-in begins at 5 p.m.





NELSON COUNTY



Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral

310 West Stephen Foster Avenue

Bardstown, KY 40004

Fridays (except Good Friday), 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Location: School cafeteria

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church

8191 New Haven Road

New Haven, KY 40051

Friday, March 24 and 31, and April 7 only, 3 to 7 p.m.

Location: Community Center





OLDHAM COUNTY



St. Aloysius Catholic Church

212 Mt. Mercy Drive

Pewee Valley, KY 40056

Ash Wednesday and Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Location: School cafeteria

Drive-thru available



SHELBY COUNTY



Church of the Annunciation

105 Main Street

Shelbyville, KY 40065

Fridays (except Good Friday), 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Location: Community center at 2nd and Main Streets





SPENCER COUNTY

All Saints Catholic Church

410 Main Cross Street

Taylorsville, KY 40071

Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 7 p.m.

Location: Parish Hall

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.