WAVE Country Fish Fry Guide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the arrival of the Lenten season on Ash Wednesday in many Christian faiths comes the beginning of fish fry season.
On Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent, many Christians, particularly Roman Catholics, abstain from meat as a form of penance to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday. As a result, Fish Fry Fridays are popular fundraisers at Roman Catholic parishes during Lent, which is a time of preparation for the crucifixion and resurrection three days later on Easter Sunday.
Dozens of parishes throughout WAVE Country are holding fish fries throughout the Lenten season. A partial list follows.
If you know of a fish fry that we've missed, drop us a line at allwavewebproducers@wave3.com.
BULLITT COUNTY
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
187 S. Plum Street
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Church basement
St. Benedict Catholic Church
211 W. Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
Fridays (except Good Friday)
Lunch: 11 a.m. until ?
Dinner: 4 to 8 p.m.
Location: Cafeteria
HARDIN COUNTY
St. Brigid Catholic Church/St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Friday, March 10 and 24, and April 7, 5 to 7 p.m.
Location: St. John Parish Hall
657 St. John Church Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Friday, March 17 and 30, 5 to 7 p.m.
Location: Knights of Columbus Hall at St. Brigid
314 E. Main Street
Vine Grove, KY 40175
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church/St. Brigid Catholic Church
Friday, March 10 and 24, and April 7, 5 to 7 p.m.
Location: St. John Parish Hall
657 St. John Church Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Friday, March 17 and 30, 5 to 7 p.m.
Location: Knights of Columbus Hall at St. Brigid
314 E. Main Street
Vine Grove, KY 40175
JEFFERSON COUNTY
St. Agnes Catholic Church
1920 Newburg Road
Louisville, KY 40205
Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: School cafeteria
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
1395 Girard Drive
Louisville 40222
Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Eat-in: Gym
Carry out: Cafeteria
Church of the Ascension
4600 Lynnbrook Drive
Louisville, KY 40220
Fridays (except March 31 and April 7), 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Location: School cafeteria
St. Athanasius Catholic Church
5915 Outer Loop
Louisville, KY 40219
Fridays (except Good Friday), 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Location: School gymnasium
St. Augustine Catholic Church
1310 West Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
Fridays (except Good Friday), 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Hines Center
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
2042 Buechel Bank Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Fridays (except Good Friday), 4 to 7 p.m.
Location: Gymnasium
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
6500 St. Bernadette Avenue
Prospect, KY 40059
Fridays (including Good Friday), 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: St. Mary's Academy
St. Bernard Catholic Church
7500 Tangelo Drive
Louisville, KY 40228
Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 p.m. until they run out of fish
Location: Gymnasium
St. Edward Catholic Church
9608 Sue Helen Drive
Louisville, KY 40299
Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Gymnasium
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
1020 East Burnett Avenue
Louisville, KY 40217
Fridays (except Good Friday), 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Cafeteria
St. Francis of Assisi
1960 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40205
Fridays (except Good Friday), 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Location: Parish Hall
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
155 Stringer Lane
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
Fridays (except Good Friday), 4 to 7 p.m.
Location: Parish Hall
St. Leonard Catholic Church
440 Zorn Avenue
Louisville, KY 40206
Fridays (except Good Friday), 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Location: Cafeteria
Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
747 Harrison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40217
Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Cafeteria
MARION COUNTY
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Location: Knights of Columbus Hall
600 South Spalding Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
Fridays (including Good Friday)
Carry-out begins at 4:30 p.m.
Dine-in begins at 5 p.m.
NELSON COUNTY
Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral
310 West Stephen Foster Avenue
Bardstown, KY 40004
Fridays (except Good Friday), 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Location: School cafeteria
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
8191 New Haven Road
New Haven, KY 40051
Friday, March 24 and 31, and April 7 only, 3 to 7 p.m.
Location: Community Center
OLDHAM COUNTY
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
212 Mt. Mercy Drive
Pewee Valley, KY 40056
Ash Wednesday and Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Location: School cafeteria
Drive-thru available
SHELBY COUNTY
Church of the Annunciation
105 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Fridays (except Good Friday), 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Location: Community center at 2nd and Main Streets
SPENCER COUNTY
All Saints Catholic Church
410 Main Cross Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 7 p.m.
Location: Parish Hall
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.