WAVE Country Fish Fry Guide - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WAVE Country Fish Fry Guide

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Connect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the arrival of the Lenten season on Ash Wednesday in many Christian faiths comes the beginning of fish fry season.

On Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent, many Christians, particularly Roman Catholics, abstain from meat as a form of penance to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday. As a result, Fish Fry Fridays are popular fundraisers at Roman Catholic parishes during Lent, which is a time of preparation for the crucifixion and resurrection three days later on Easter Sunday.

Dozens of parishes throughout WAVE Country are holding fish fries throughout the Lenten season. A partial list follows.

If you know of a fish fry that we've missed, drop us a line at allwavewebproducers@wave3.com

BULLITT COUNTY

St. Aloysius Catholic Church
187 S. Plum Street
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Church basement

St. Benedict Catholic Church
211 W. Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
Fridays (except Good Friday)
Lunch: 11 a.m. until ?
Dinner: 4 to 8 p.m.
Location: Cafeteria


HARDIN COUNTY

St. Brigid Catholic Church/St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Friday, March 10 and 24, and April 7, 5 to 7 p.m.
Location: St. John Parish Hall
657 St. John Church Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Friday, March 17 and 30, 5 to 7 p.m.
Location: Knights of Columbus Hall at St. Brigid
314 E. Main Street
Vine Grove, KY 40175

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church/St. Brigid Catholic Church
Friday, March 10 and 24, and April 7, 5 to 7 p.m.
Location: St. John Parish Hall
657 St. John Church Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Friday, March 17 and 30, 5 to 7 p.m.
Location: Knights of Columbus Hall at St. Brigid
314 E. Main Street
Vine Grove, KY 40175
 

JEFFERSON COUNTY

St. Agnes Catholic Church
1920 Newburg Road
Louisville, KY 40205
Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Location: School cafeteria

St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
1395 Girard Drive
Louisville 40222
Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Eat-in: Gym
Carry out: Cafeteria

Church of the Ascension
4600 Lynnbrook Drive
Louisville, KY 40220
Fridays (except March 31 and April 7), 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Location: School cafeteria

St. Athanasius Catholic Church
5915 Outer Loop
Louisville, KY 40219
Fridays (except Good Friday), 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Location: School gymnasium

St. Augustine Catholic Church
1310 West Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
Fridays (except Good Friday), 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Hines Center

St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
2042 Buechel Bank Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Fridays (except Good Friday), 4 to 7 p.m.
Location: Gymnasium

St. Bernadette Catholic Church
6500 St. Bernadette Avenue
Prospect, KY 40059
Fridays (including Good Friday), 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: St. Mary's Academy

St. Bernard Catholic Church
7500 Tangelo Drive
Louisville, KY 40228
Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 p.m. until they run out of fish
Location: Gymnasium

St. Edward Catholic Church
9608 Sue Helen Drive
Louisville, KY 40299
Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Gymnasium

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
1020 East Burnett Avenue
Louisville, KY 40217
Fridays (except Good Friday), 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Cafeteria

St. Francis of Assisi
1960 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40205
Fridays (except Good Friday), 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Location: Parish Hall

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
155 Stringer Lane
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
Fridays (except Good Friday), 4 to 7 p.m.
Location: Parish Hall


St. Leonard Catholic Church
440 Zorn Avenue
Louisville, KY 40206
Fridays (except Good Friday), 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Location: Cafeteria

Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
747 Harrison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40217
Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Cafeteria



MARION COUNTY

St. Augustine Catholic Church
Location: Knights of Columbus Hall
600 South Spalding Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
Fridays (including Good Friday)
Carry-out begins at 4:30 p.m.
Dine-in begins at 5 p.m.


NELSON COUNTY

Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral
310 West Stephen Foster Avenue
Bardstown, KY 40004
Fridays (except Good Friday), 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Location: School cafeteria

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
8191 New Haven Road
New Haven, KY 40051
Friday, March 24 and 31, and April 7 only, 3 to 7 p.m.
Location: Community Center
 

OLDHAM COUNTY

St. Aloysius Catholic Church
212 Mt. Mercy Drive
Pewee Valley, KY 40056
Ash Wednesday and Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Location: School cafeteria
Drive-thru available


SHELBY COUNTY

Church of the Annunciation 
105 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Fridays (except Good Friday), 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Location: Community center at 2nd and Main Streets


SPENCER COUNTY

All Saints Catholic Church
410 Main Cross Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 7 p.m.
Location: Parish Hall

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly