February 28, 2017

Bottoms Up Bash
Paint the Town Blue at the Bottoms Up Bash
Friday, March 3, 7:30-Midnight
Mellwood Arts Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave
Live entertainment with the Louisville Crashers
$125
Beverages provided by Old 502 Winery, Falls City Beer, Tito's Vodka, and more!
Food provided by North End Cafe, and desserts, silent auction
KickingButt.org
Kentucky Derby Museum
An Evening of Fashion and Exhibit Unveiling Honoring Sug Schusterman
Thursday, March 9
6:30-9:30pm
DerbyMuseum.org
Gala Lounge at the Kentucky Derby Museum
Friday, April 28, 10pm
Black-Tie Attire
$150
Drinks, Dancing, Desserts
DerbyMuseum.org
$75 off with discount "Early" through March 31st
