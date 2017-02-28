Gruesome details emerge in booze-fueled Valentine's Day homicide

BEDFORD, KY (WAVE) – A Trimble County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend on Valentine's Day will soon be facing a grand jury.



Timothy Riddle, 45, walked into a Bedford doctor's office and shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Lora Cable, according to police.

A family member said Cable, 38, had just started a new relationship.



In court on Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Detective Mike Hindman gave a witness statement, describing what Riddle told police after he was taken into custody.

Riddle told him he drank beer and bourbon, then picked up a rifle from Cable's home that day, the detective said.



Hindman said Riddle also told them he went to a nearby cemetery, where two of Cable's family members are buried, and placed bullets on each gravesite before he went to the doctor's office.



Riddle admitted he walked into the doctor’s office and shot Cable in the heart, before shooting her in the head, police said.



Judge Diane Wheeler said there is enough probable cause for Riddle's case to be turned over to the Grand Jury.



