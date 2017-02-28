Accused burglary suspect escapes police, found after burglarizing home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who was being taken in for questioning in connection with a burglary is now charged with escaping from police and committing another burglary.

Just before 2 a.m. February 27, Louisville Metro police called to G&L Auto Mart, 11501 Shelbyville Road, found a man inside the closed business. Officers said a garage door window had been broken out and a car driven into the garage. The car was filled with tires, floor mats a TV and other items belonging to the car lot.

Officers detained the man found in the business, LeAnthony M. Moore, 22, of Louisville, and took him to the LMPD 8th Division headquarters on Juneau Drive for questioning. After arriving at the police station, Moore pulled away from an officer as he was being helped out of the car and ran through a back alley.

After a search by officers on the ground using K9 and the LMPD helicopter, Moore was arrested inside a home in the 12300 block of Old Henry Road after forcing his way inside.

Moore was charged with two counts of burglary, one count of escape and one count of fleeing or evading police. He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

