3 men found guilty of murder in shooting death of 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller

At 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, nearly 3,500 LG&E customers were without electricity across parts of southwest and southeast Louisville.More >>
At 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, nearly 3,500 LG&E customers were without electricity across parts of southwest and southeast Louisville.More >>
We will turn windy and colder this afternoon.More >>
We will turn windy and colder this afternoon.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Feb. 23, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Feb. 23, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber and Duwan Mason Jr. are charged with the shooting death of 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller on August 27, 2014.More >>
William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber and Duwan Mason Jr. are charged with the shooting death of 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller on August 27, 2014.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Magazine Street around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Magazine Street around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>