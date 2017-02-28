3 men found guilty of murder in shooting death of 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Jefferson County jury convicted three men of murder in the shooting death of a toddler in 2014.

The jury began deliberating just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They returned to the courtroom with a verdict at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber and Duwan Mason Jr. were found guilty of murder in the shooting death of 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller on August 27, 2014. Ne'Riah was on the front porch of her home in the 100 block of S. 37th Street when the gunfire began.

The jury also found all three men guilty on charges of assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. Each man was also found not guilty on one count of wanton endangerment.

Two other men arrested in the case have previously taken plea deals in exchange for their testimony.

The defense began its case late Monday by calling two witnesses - Sylvia Jacobs, Mason's grandmother, and John Hagan, a private investigator who was once a Louisville Metro Corrections officer. Hagan said he was asked by Tramber's attorney to take measurements and get video of the shooting scene. Video recorded by Hagan was played for the jury.

Tuesday, on the fifth day of testimony, the defense called three more witnesses. The last witness of the trial was Ryan Ferreira, a digital forensic examiner, who was called by McLemore's attorney. Ferreira's testimony concerned cell tower information and how it can tell the location of a cell phone.

The earlier witnesses were Br'onna Cardine, the cousin of Tramber, and Patricia Combs, a criminal defense investigator who was called by McLemore's defense.

After each of the defense attorneys finished their closing statements, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Ryane Conroy, the prosecutor, made her closing statement to the jury.

"None of these defendants went to 37th Street with the intention of killing a baby," Conroy said, "but they are all guilty of murder."

Conroy went on to say, "This is about wanton conduct."

Before the closing statement, the jury was removed from the courtroom on two occasions because of technical issues with the instructions being given by Jefferson Circuit Court Judge McKay Chauvin.

The sentencing phase for all three men will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

