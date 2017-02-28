New sheriff in town: Donnie Tinnell takes over in Bullitt Co.

A vehicle struck several high school band members marching in the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade. A witness said the vehicle, which was involved in the parade, "plowed into" the band members just as the parade was starting around 10 a.m.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation Board of Directors elected six new members on Tuesday.
A new sheriff of Bullitt County was appointed on Tuesday.
The accident between a passenger car and a box truck happened at the intersection of Outer Loop and Air Commerce Drive, west of Interstate 65.
Can't get enough of Katniss Everdeen? Not to worry, "Hunger Games" fans, a touring "The Hunger Games: The Exhibition" is making its way to Louisville.
