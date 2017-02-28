New sheriff in town: Donnie Tinnell takes over in Bullitt Co.

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Bullitt County has a new interim sheriff.

Bullitt County Judge Executive Melanie Roberts appointed Donnie Tinnell, who has previously served in the position, to the position on Tuesday.

Tinnell said fighting heroin will be a priority in for the department. He also assured that no one's jobs are in jeopardy with the transition.

Tinnell doesn't expect to run for reelection in 2018.

Former Sheriff Dave Greenwell announced his retirement on Friday.

