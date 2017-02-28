UofL Foundation elects 6 to Board of Directors - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UofL Foundation elects 6 to Board of Directors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Foundation Board of Directors has elected six new members.

The following people were elected to the board on Tuesday:
 
•    Mike Bowers, term expiring June 30, 2018 
•    Laura Douglas, term expiring June 30, 2019 
•    Donna Heitzman, term expiring June 30, 2018 
•    Tom Meeker, term expiring June 30, 2017 
•    Earl Reed, term expiring June 30, 2019 
•    Vincent Tyra, term expiring June 30, 2018

