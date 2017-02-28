UPS, U.S. Customs fight to keep Worldport from becoming drug port

Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of drugs make their way through the UPS Worldport processing center at Louisville International Airport. (Source: Jeff Knight/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of millions of dollars of drugs are coming through Louisville's largest shipping hub.

Federal agents work around the clock with the help of UPS to keep the Worldport shipping facility from becoming a drug port. Now, a dangerous new trend at that hub is threatening the safety of workers, officers and the residents of WAVE Country.

Often, it is in the overnight hours that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers do their work, trying to find narcotics hidden in the hundreds of thousands of international packages shipped though this processing facility on a daily basis.

The sea of boxes at Worldport conceals a drug trade that stretches around the globe, from the back rooms of Mexico to clandestine labs in China. The new age of drug lords is selling their product on the Internet and trying to sneak those drugs into the United States through shipping facilities all around the country.

That includes UPS Worldport in Louisville. Around 240,000 international shipments come through UPS Worldport every day.

"It's like finding a needle in a haystack," said Thomas Mahn, Port Director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Louisville. "Because it's a big haystack."

It's the job of Mann and his officers to pick out the packages with narcotics hidden inside.

"If it can be snorted (or) injected, if somebody wants to abuse it it's coming through the system," Mahn said.

Now, there's a new drug coming through the system at an alarming rate. CBP Commissioner R. Gil Kerlikowske recently testified on Capitol Hill that there has been a staggering 8,142% increase in the amount of fentanyl that his officers have seized nationwide, from two pounds in 2013 to 198 pounds in 2015.

Mixed with heroin or sold as heroin, the designer drug has been blamed for an increasing number of overdose deaths in Kentucky and Indiana. And it's part of the reason Kentucky has the third-highest rate of death linked to drug overdoses in the nation.

"It's scary," Mahn said. "It's a problem. It's a problem across the country. Families are getting destroyed, people are dying, we have law enforcement officers being exposed to this on a regular basis. It's a problem for us."

How big a problem? Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville seized more than 9 kilograms of fentanyl and furanylfentanyl in a single week last December. According to a DEA intelligence brief obtained by WAVE 3 News, that amount of fentanyl has a street value of $210 million.

The drugs and shipping information are all passed onto the Department of Homeland Security to be investigated. Mark Dunajski, of North Carolina, is now facing federal drug charges after investigators replaced the real fentanyl he ordered from China with what they called "sham fentanyl," and made a controlled delivery to his home.

Mahn said the partnership CBP has with UPS is critical to catching those trying to sneak drugs through.

"If it makes it past us, there's no one else to stop it," Mahn said.

What's also critical is the way Customs and Border Protection officers handle the fentanyl once they find it. The drug is so potent in its powder form that if someone happens to inhale it or absorb it into their skin, it can be deadly.

CBP has strict procedures, as well as some high-tech equipment in place at Worldport, to make sure everyone stays safe.

UPS declined a request from WAVE 3 News for an interview about drug seizures at Worldport, but public relations manager Jim Mayer issued the following statement:

"UPS participates in a variety of interdiction efforts with law enforcement authorities all over the world to promote the safety and security of our people, customers and the general public," Mayer said. "Our network features extensive security measures designed to stop those who would misuse our services. We don't discuss the specifics of our security program since its success depends on confidentiality."

