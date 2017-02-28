Wednesday at 11: UPS, U.S. Customs fight to keep Worldport from becoming drug port

Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of drugs make their way through the UPS Worldport processing center at Louisville International Airport. (Source: Jeff Knight/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of millions of dollars of drugs are coming through Louisville's largest shipping hub, according to federal law enforcement officials.

Federal agents work around the clock with the help of UPS to keep the Worldport shipping facility from becoming a drug port. Now, a dangerous new trend at that hub is threatening the safety of workers, officers and our community.

Often, it is in the overnight hours that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers do their work. They look for narcotics hidden in the hundreds of thousands of international packages shipped though the processing facility daily.

The sea of boxes at Worldport conceals a drug trade that stretches around the globe, from the back rooms of Mexico to clandestine labs in China.The new age of drug lords are selling their product on the internet and trying to sneak those drugs into this country through shipping facilities, including UPS Worldport in Louisville.

About 240,000 international shipments go through UPS Worldport everyday.

"It's like finding a needle in a haystack," Thomas Mann, Port Director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Louisville said. "Because it's a big haystack."

Mann and his officers are tasked with trying to identify the packages with narcotics hidden inside.

"If it can be snorted, injected, if somebody wants to abuse it, it's coming through the system," Mann said.

Now, there's a new drug coming through the system at an alarming rate. The Commissioner of CBP recently testified on Capitol Hill there was a staggering 8,142% increase in the amount of the drug his officers seized nationwide between 2013-2015.

So what is this deadly narcotic? And how did U.S. Customs and Border Protection take almost $200 million of it off the street in a single day at Worldport?

We'll tell you that part of the story Wednesday on WAVE 3 News at 11 p.m.

