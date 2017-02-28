The worldwide buzz over a colorblind 5-year-old's hair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville boy who turns 5 this week is spreading love and acceptance across the country and around the world. And maybe, with any luck, he'll help heal our nation's great divide at a time when many of its citizens are splitting hairs over issues of race and other matters.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News App | Weather App

Jax Rosebush told his mother last Friday morning that he wanted his hair cropped extremely close when he got it cut over the weekend so he could look exactly like his friend Reddy. Jax said he couldn't wait for his his teacher to see him Monday because she wouldn't be able to tell him and Reddy apart.

Jax's mother Lydia Rosebush was so amused by her conversation with Jax, she posted about it on Facebook later Friday morning. Her amusement goes a hair deeper than than the obvious. You see, Jax is a little white boy. And the reason that's important to this story is because Reddy is black.

"He thought it would be so hilarious to confuse his teacher with the same haircut," Lydia wrote. "If this isn't proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don't know what is. The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair."

Not their skin color.

Since Lydia made the post on her personal Facebook page last Friday, it's received nearly 8,000 likes= and more than 4,000 comments, and it's been shared almost 4,500 times. Lydia only has a little more than 300 Facebook friends.

Not only that, the story has been picked up by Huffington Post UK, PopSugar.com, a French website, and local television stations across the United States. Now, several other national and international media outlets have expressed interest.

MORE ABOUT THE ROSEBUSHES

+ Burglars take more than just Louisville family's valuables

+ Local families scrambling to fix vacation plans wrecked by Matthew

+ LYDIA'S BLOG: Raising the Rosebushes

"This is total insanity!" Lydia said Tuesday. "I just made the post because my kid is hilarious and cute. I never anticipated this. It just struck me as funny that Jax doesn't even notice that Reddy is a different color. When he describes Reddy he never mentions it. I thought with all the hate in the world today, we could use this lesson from an almost 5-year-old."

It's a lesson Jax might never have had the opportunity to teach because he and Reddy almost never made it into each other's orbit.

Reddy and his older brother Enock were born in Africa. They were 2 and 4 years old when they were adopted by Kevin Weldon, pastor of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church in Louisville, and his wife Debbie. The Weldons are white.

"My sons do not look like me... but we are family all the same," Kevin Weldon said. "We share the same last name, love each other with all we have, and are a forever family. One day when I am gone, they will inherit all that I have and carry on our family name."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Special Delivery: A little bear with a lot of heart

+ Muslims raise more than $55K to repair vandalized Jewish cemetery

+ Texas dentist leaves message of hope, $450 tip for DC waitress

Jax, meanwhile, just wants to carry on Reddy's hairdo. So did Lydia let him get the buzz cut?

The short answer is no.

"He has a big head, and I was afraid it would look weird," Lydia said.

The longer answer is not yet.

"Now, with all the internet pressure, I feel like I might give in."

"Might" has turned into "will." Lydia has decided to let Jax get a buzz cut tonight, and Reddy and his family will be there, too, to share with WAVE 3 News their shared experience of going viral.

Watch for the story tonight on WAVE 3 News at 11.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.