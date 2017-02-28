Federal indictment returned in shooting of postal carrier

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A federal grand jury has returned a three count indictment against a Louisville who shot and wounded U.S. Postal Service carrier.

Eric Bennett, 38, was arrested February 27 after he was indicted for attempted murder of a federal employee, forcible assault of a federal employee and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. The indictment was unsealed today during Bennett's initial appearance in federal court.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Arrest made in connection to mail carrier shooting

+ Suspect in court minutes before postal worker shooting

+ Charges against both brothers accused of shooting mail carrier dismissed

+ Brother released in mail carrier shooting: 'I'm happy to be free!'

The indictment says that on February 10, 2016, Bennett "knowingly and intentionally attempted to kill" Da’Ron Lester, an employee of the United States Postal Service, while Lester was performing his official government duties.

Bennett, who remains in federal custody, will have a detention hearing March 1 in Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.