KSP investigating Carroll Co. sheriff who's now in rehab

A woman claims Kinman tried to take drugs from her mother's home on two occasions. (Photo source: Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)

CARROLLTON, KY (WAVE) - New information has been uncovered about Jamie Kinman, the controversial Carroll County sheriff. Kinman, who just entered an out-of-state rehab program, is now under investigation.

Carroll County Judge Executive Bobby Lee Westrick confirmed that Kinman entered rehab on Friday.

Kentucky State Police now have an open investigation on Kinman.

WAVE 3 News was present as two women left an interview with KSP as part of the investigation. The women do not want their names reported because they are afraid for their safety.

One of the women said Kinman took her mother's prescription drugs on two different occasions. The victim's daughter, who had a past drug history, claimed Kinman found out her elderly mother had Oxycontin. The woman said she was at her mother's house off Fifth Street in Carrollton on February 14 when Kinman walked into the home and tried to get the medication out of her mother's purse.

"When I said, 'what are you doing with mom's pills?'" the woman said. "He [Kinman] closed the bottles real quick and threw them in there and then grabbed the purse and ran into the living room."

The woman said she grabbed her mother's purse and "me and him [Kinman] were playing tug of war over the purse."

According to the woman, when she reached into the purse and grabbed her mother's pill bottles, Kinman dropped the purse and tried to twist them out of her hand. At one point the woman claims Kinman unsnapped his gun holster. That's when she said she grabbed her phone, called 911 and ask for a state trooper to be sent, not a local officer.

The Kentucky State Police Campbellsburg post will only confirm an investigation is underway but said a KSP trooper was dispatched on the day in question to the Carrollton home in question. Officers from Carrollton and deputies from Carroll County were also dispatched.

Days after the incident, Kinman, who still maintains his position as sheriff, checked into an unnamed rehab facility.

Carroll County Chief Deputy Rodney Hawkins said he was not aware of the investigation of Kinman and couldn't comment any further on what's happening. Hawkins said he does want the community to know that the office is moving forward.

"We want them to know we are there for them," Hawkins said.

