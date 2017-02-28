Suing Kentucky doctors could soon be tougher

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – Kentucky legislators are close to passing a bill designed to help doctors, but critics say it's likely unconstitutional.



Senate Bill 4 creates medical review panels designed to cut down on frivolous lawsuits against doctors. It flew through the Senate in January, and after a hearing Tuesday, it’s now just one vote and Governor Matt Bevin’s signature away from becoming law.



Medical malpractice attorneys like Greg Bubalo strongly oppose the bill.



"I don't understand why we need this system,” Bubalo said.



He is currently representing a woman in a malpractice case over a surgery mistake.

"She's actually lost all her short-term memory so every day is Groundhog Day for her,” he said. “All that was needed was a simple blood test."



He believes medical review panels will only add on around nine months to cases that already take years to resolve.



"It takes years now and to add on another delay, why would you do that,” Bubalo asked.



Sen. Ralph Avalrado (R – Clark) has a quick answer.



"Medical malpractice suits have become an industry in Kentucky,” Sen. Alvarado said.



He is pushing the bill for the third year in a row but others have tried creating the review panels for nearly a decade as part of an effort in tort reform.



"It's becoming a tax frankly on every patient that's out there,” Sen. Alvarado said. “When the costs go up for providers and for nursing homes, the people who ultimately pay for that are the patients who are in those beds."



Bubalo defended doctors before representing patients and said frivolous suits are few.



"It's a very emotional thing for a doctor to be sued,” Bubalo said. “Many of them feel like they've been sued wrongly."



He and others believe the bill is unconstitutional partially because it delays a case. Kentucky’s Constitution says there should be no delay in getting to court.



"The citizens of the Commonwealth have a right to go immediately to court,” Bubalo said.



Alvarado said he expects the bill to be challenged but that it could beat one.

"We can't attract doctors. Nursing homes are having a hard time staying afloat,” Alvarado said. “We're going to lose a lot of jobs, a lot of industry unless we do this and it's something that's been needed for a very long time."



Indiana was one of the first states to adopt a similar panel. It has withstood challenges. More than 25 other states have joined but many have seen review panels repealed or overturned.



