Chemical that killed Kim Jong Un's half brother is stored in KY

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The same chemical nerve agent that killed the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is being stored in Central Kentucky.



The Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, just south of Lexington is home to the country's only large stockpile of VX nerve agent.

The Madison County depot is one of only two places in the U.S. that still stores chemical weapons; the other is in Colorado.

A United Nations treaty from the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention bans VX.

Plans are in the works to get rid of the agent at the depot, and that means a lot of preparation for emergency management officials in the area.

"Once they actually start destroying those chemicals, my understanding is that will be a 24 hour a day operation," Michael Bryant of the Madison County EMA said. "We'll have somebody in this building 24 hours a day to monitor it as they destroy those chemicals."

It will take about three years for the plant to get rid of all of the chemicals at the bluegrass army depot.

