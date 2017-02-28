Police: Men dressed as priests scamming Bardstown residents

Bardstown police believe these men are scamming people for money. (Source: Bardstown Police)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Bardstown police are warning residents about a couple of men dressed as priests who may be running a scam.

Officers were told the men have been going door-to-door in the Bardstown area, asking for money.

Police contacted leaders of St. Joe church, who said the men are not affiliated with their organization.

Anyone who sees the men should call Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.

