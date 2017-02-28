Coroner searching for 72-year-old's next of kin

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 72-year-old man was found dead in his apartment and now the Jefferson County Coroner’s officer is asking for help to locate his next of kin.

Erick Bennett was found dead inside of his apartment in the 3200 block of Grant Avenue around 1 p.m. on Monday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Eddie Robinson.

Robinson said Bennett died of apparent natural causes.

Anyone with information on Bennett’s next of kin is asked to contact the Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer by calling (502) 574-0140.

