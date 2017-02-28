10 students honored as Black History Makers of Tomorrow by McDonald's

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - McDonald's of Kentuckiana is celebrating Black History Month by honoring ten local high school students.
The students were awarded with Black History Makers of Tomorrow scholarships, worth $1,500 each.
They were chosen by the Kentuckiana McDonald's owner/operators for their exceptional academic achievement, leadership, character and community service.
"I am so honored to be a part of this event," Dupont Maunal student Jaylah Bailey said. "I just think that it's important that we celebrate our diversity and our differences and embrace that."
WAVE 3 News congratulates the 2017 McDonald’s Black History Makers of Tomorrow:
• Jaylah Bailey – DuPont Manual High School, Louisville, KY
• Kendrew Brown – Fairdale High School, Louisville, KY
• Clayton Epps – Floyd Central High School, Georgetown, IN
• Kemryn Jenkins – Eminence High School, Eminence, KY
• Ismail Jones – Oldham County High School, LaGrange, KY
• Angela Kihiko – Atherton High School, Louisville, KY
• Jayla Langford – Ballard High School, Louisville, KY
• Yared Nuguse – DuPont Manual High School, Louisville, KY
• Paisley Simmons – Eastern High School, Louisville, KY
• Artessa Young – Eastern High School, Louisville, KY
