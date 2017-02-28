10 students honored as Black History Makers of Tomorrow by McDonald's

A list of all colleges offering online courses in Kentucky.

Find your area school system on the internet.

Find your area school system on the internet.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Ten local high school students received scholarships from McDonald's of Kentuckiana in honor of Black History Month. (Source: McDonald's of Kentuckiana)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - McDonald's of Kentuckiana is celebrating Black History Month by honoring ten local high school students.

The students were awarded with Black History Makers of Tomorrow scholarships, worth $1,500 each.

They were chosen by the Kentuckiana McDonald's owner/operators for their exceptional academic achievement, leadership, character and community service.

"I am so honored to be a part of this event," Dupont Maunal student Jaylah Bailey said. "I just think that it's important that we celebrate our diversity and our differences and embrace that."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Coroner searching for 72-year-old's next of kin

+ The worldwide buzz over a colorblind 5-year-old's hair

+ Museum director says Louisvillians should have a need for Speed

WAVE 3 News congratulates the 2017 McDonald’s Black History Makers of Tomorrow:

• Jaylah Bailey – DuPont Manual High School, Louisville, KY

• Kendrew Brown – Fairdale High School, Louisville, KY

• Clayton Epps – Floyd Central High School, Georgetown, IN

• Kemryn Jenkins – Eminence High School, Eminence, KY

• Ismail Jones – Oldham County High School, LaGrange, KY

• Angela Kihiko – Atherton High School, Louisville, KY

• Jayla Langford – Ballard High School, Louisville, KY

• Yared Nuguse – DuPont Manual High School, Louisville, KY

• Paisley Simmons – Eastern High School, Louisville, KY

• Artessa Young – Eastern High School, Louisville, KY

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.