Tornado Watch issued for majority of WAVE Country

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
The watch is in effect until 5 a.m. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The watch is in effect until 5 a.m. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in WAVE Country.

The watch is in effect until 5 a.m. for the following counties:

Kentucky:

Breckinridge, Bullitt, Franklin, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, Henry, Jefferson, Larue, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble County

Indiana:

Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Lawrence, Orange, Perry and Scott County

