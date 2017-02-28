Tornado Watch issued for majority of WAVE Country

The watch is in effect until 5 a.m.More >>
A Louisville boy who turns 5 this week is spreading love and acceptance across the country and around the world. And maybe, with any luck, he'll help heal our nation's great divide at a time when many of its citizens are splitting hairs over issues of race and other matters.More >>
McDonald's of Kentuckiana is celebrating Black History Month by honoring ten local high school students.More >>
Erick Bennett was found dead inside of his apartment in the 3200 block of Grant Avenue around 1 p.m. on Monday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Eddie Robinson.More >>
The investigation into what caused a massive fire at a New Albany apartment complex over the weekend is close to wrapping up.More >>
