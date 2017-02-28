UPDATE: Strong storms moving through southern IN; Tornado Watch - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Strong storms moving through southern IN; Tornado Watch reissued for most of WAVE Country until 11 a.m.

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Strong storms overnight toppled a tree in the Highlands. (Source: Aaron Ellis/WAVE 3 News) Strong storms overnight toppled a tree in the Highlands. (Source: Aaron Ellis/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A tornado watch has been reissued for nearly all counties in WAVE Country. It is set to expire at 11 a.m. ET.

A tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

