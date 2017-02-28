Louisville events will need their own security, volunteers

New guidelines are keeping officers on the streets instead of at street festivals. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In October 2016, the city of Louisville faced criticism for assigning police officers to cover events, taking away resources from their neighborhood beat. But new guidelines are keeping officers on the streets instead of at street festivals.

The new guidelines came from Mayor Greg Fischer’s Office:

“Under new guidelines, organizers of special events in the city will be asked to increase volunteer participation during their events for positions that may not require a sworn police officer. Additionally, organizers will be asked to use private security companies when possible. Organizers will also be encouraged to use pre-designated routes that will need a limited or reduced number of sworn law enforcement.”

In October 2016, multiple people were shot in the Park Hill neighborhood. It’s the same neighborhood two officers would have been patrolling. But according to Metro Councilman David James, the officers were given a day off so they could work a half marathon downtown Louisville, the very next day.

“Two of the officers that normally would have been patrolling Park Hill, were on an off day so they could work an event downtown,” James told WAVE 3 News in October 2016.

Tuesday, James said the city’s new guidelines will ultimately improve safety for community members, during an event, and for community members in the remainder of LMPD’s jurisdiction.

“That really didn't seem to make sense when we really needed the officers on the street to take care of the citizens,” James said. “I think the long term impact will be we have safer communities and I think that's what were all striving for. That's the number one responsibility of government.”

Recently appointed Deputy Director Kelly Jones will manage these new guidelines under Louisville Metro Emergency Services.



“We will encourage folks to use civilians in spots that may not require, the knowledge or badge or uniform that goes along with that,” Jones said. “Our police department has the responsibility to make sure that neighbors in every corner of our city, have the proper coverage on a daily basis.”

If you need to obtain a permit for your special event; the office has moved to 410 S 5th Street on the first floor. For more information, click here.

