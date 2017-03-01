2 shot, 1 dead, in Russell neighborhood

The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Magazine Street around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One man is dead and another man was taken to an area hospital following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Magazine Street around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to Louisville Meto Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.



The name of the victim who was killed has not been released. The second victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

No suspect information has been released.



The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

