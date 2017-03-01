2 shot, 1 dead, in Russell neighborhood

The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Magazine Street around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber and Duwan Mason Jr. are charged with the shooting death of 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller on August 27, 2014.
The watch is in effect until 5 a.m.
A Louisville boy who turns 5 this week is spreading love and acceptance across the country and around the world. And maybe, with any luck, he'll help heal our nation's great divide at a time when many of its citizens are splitting hairs over issues of race and other matters.
In October 2016, the city of Louisville faced criticism for assigning police officers to cover events, taking away resources from their neighborhood beat. But new guidelines are keeping officers on the streets instead of a street festival.
