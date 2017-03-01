Strong, damaging storms roll across WAVE Country

No injuries were reported when the tree fell. (Source: Aaron Ellis/WAVE 3 News)

A tree landed on top of a vehicle on Cherokee Road in the Highlands. (Source: Aaron Ellis/WAVE 3 News)

A street near Iroquois High School was closed because of high water. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Powerful storms rolled through WAVE Country early Wednesday morning, causing high water; scattered damage; and leaving a thousands of people in the dark.

Greater Clark County Schools held school buses until a storm that hit during the morning rush passed. Student pick-ups were delayed.

At 7 a.m. Wednesday, about 16,000 LG&E customers were without electricity across Louisville. Click here for up-to-date numbers from the LG&E Outage Map.

High winds snapped power lines on Crittenden Drive about 3:45 a.m. Crittenden Drive was closed at Phillips Lane, and a MetroSafe supervisor said it was expected to remain closed for quite some time.

Taylor Boulevard was closed between Arling and Shingo Avenues near Iroquois High School because of high water. MetroSafe said standing water was not uncommon in some areas of Louisville.

High water on Taylor Blvd in front of Iroquois High. Road isn't closed but LMPD here on standby to alert drivers. #wave3news #wave3weather pic.twitter.com/4AB17HJDqz — Kayla Vanover (@KVanoverWAVE3) March 1, 2017

Meanwhile, a large tree fell on top of vehicle on Cherokee Road near Grinstead Drive in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood. There were no reports of injuries.

Police in Seymour, IN told Indianapolis NBC affiliate WTHR-TV that several transformers exploded at a substation, disrupting electrical service to many people there. It was not immediately clear whether the situation was weather-related. A number of flooded streets were reported in Seymour, as well.

Trying to get closer to blown transformers in Seymour and came upon this flooding. It's hard to see flooded streets in the dark pic.twitter.com/FxALRim67z — Emily Longnecker (@EmilyWTHR) March 1, 2017

