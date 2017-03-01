Strong storms cause high water, minimal damage, and leave thousands without power - Details NOW on Sunrise

No injuries were reported when the tree fell. (Source: Aaron Ellis/WAVE 3 News)

A tree landed on top of a vehicle on Cherokee Road in the Highlands. (Source: Aaron Ellis/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Powerful storms rolled through WAVE Country early Wednesday morning, causing minor, scattered damage and leaving a few thousand people in the dark.

At 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, nearly 3,500 LG&E customers were without electricity across parts of southwest and southeast Louisville. A handful of home were without power in Oldham County. Click here for up-to-date numbers from the LG&E Outage Map.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the storms left traffic lights malfunctioning in several locations. Drivers should use caution and treat intersections with broken stoplights as four-way stops.

Police in Seymour, IN told Indianapolis NBC affiliate WTHR-TV that several transformers exploded at a substation, disrupting electrical service to many people there. It was not immediately clear whether the situation was weather-related. A number of flooded streets have been reported in Seymour, as well.

A large tree fell on top of vehicle on Cherokee Road near Grinstead Drive in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood. There were no reports of injuries.

A MetroSafe supervisor said high water is not uncommon in some areas of Louisville. As always as these situations, don't drive through standing water as it could be deeper than it appears.

A third round of storms is expected during the morning rush hour. Click here for the latest forecast and watch WAVE 3 News Sunrise as Storm Tracking Team Meteorologists Christie Dutton and Brian Goode guide you through this breaking weather event.

This story will be updated.

