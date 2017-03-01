UPDATE: About 16,000 LG&E customers without power

No injuries were reported when the tree fell. (Source: Aaron Ellis/WAVE 3 News)

A tree landed on top of a vehicle on Cherokee Road in the Highlands. (Source: Aaron Ellis/WAVE 3 News)

A street near Iroquois High School was closed because of high water. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Powerful storms rolled through WAVE Country early Wednesday morning, causing high water; scattered damage; and leaving a thousands of people in the dark.

Greater Clark County Schools are holding school buses until the current storm passes. Student pick-ups will be delayed.

At 7 a.m. Wednesday, about 16,000 LG&E customers were without electricity across Louisville. Click here for up-to-date numbers from the LG&E Outage Map.

High winds snapped power lines on Crittenden Drive about 3:45 a.m. Crittenden Drive was closed at Phillips Lane, and a MetroSafe supervisor said it was expected to remain closed for quite some time.

The storms left traffic lights malfunctioning in several locations. Drivers should use caution and treat intersections with broken stoplights as four-way stops.

Taylor Boulevard was closed between Arling and Shingo Avenues near Iroquois High School because of high water. MetroSafe said standing water is not uncommon in some areas of Louisville. As always as these situations, don't drive through standing water as it could be deeper than it appears.

High water on Taylor Blvd in front of Iroquois High. Road isn't closed but LMPD here on standby to alert drivers. #wave3news #wave3weather pic.twitter.com/4AB17HJDqz — Kayla Vanover (@KVanoverWAVE3) March 1, 2017

Meanwhile, a large tree fell on top of vehicle on Cherokee Road near Grinstead Drive in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood. There were no reports of injuries.

Police in Seymour, IN told Indianapolis NBC affiliate WTHR-TV that several transformers exploded at a substation, disrupting electrical service to many people there. It was not immediately clear whether the situation was weather-related. A number of flooded streets have been reported in Seymour, as well.

Trying to get closer to blown transformers in Seymour and came upon this flooding. It's hard to see flooded streets in the dark pic.twitter.com/FxALRim67z — Emily Longnecker (@EmilyWTHR) March 1, 2017

A third round of storms is expected during the morning rush hour. Click here for the latest forecast and watch WAVE 3 News Sunrise as Storm Tracking Team Meteorologists Christie Dutton and Brian Goode guide you through this breaking weather event.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.