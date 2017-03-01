Overturned semi blocking at least 1 lane of traffic on I-65S nea - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Overturned semi blocking at least 1 lane of traffic on I-65S near Scottsburg, IN

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)

SCOTT COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - An overturned semi is blocking at least one lane of traffic on southbound Interstate 65 in Scott County.

The incident happened near the Scottsburg exit around mile marker 29, according to Indiana State Police.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly