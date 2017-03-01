Multiple people trapped inside overturned mobile home in Washington Co., IN

The incident happened off Sellers Lane in Washington County. (Source: Google Maps)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Multiple people are trapped inside an overturned mobile home in Washington County, according to Washington County Dispatch.

A dispatcher said minor injuries have been reported in the incident, which happened off Sellers Lane.

Powerful winds blew threw that area when the mobile home overturned.

Fire crews are on their way to the scene to rescue those who are trapped.

This story will be updated.

