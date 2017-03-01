Indiana man who hit snooze button wakes up to tree in bathroom

Raymond Bowling, of Austin, IN, said he was thankful he hit the snooze button this morning because he was able to escape potential injury here. (Source: Raymond Bowling)

AUSTIN, IN (WAVE) - An Indiana man did what we all wanted to do this morning -- he hit the snooze button on his alarm clock.

And Raymond Bowling, of Austin, said that decision may have saved his life.

He posted a photo of a tree limb that shot straight down through the ceiling and into his bathroom. And when reached for comment, Bowling said he'd have been standing right there had he not slept in a few extra minutes.

"I had actually stood up to go to the bathroom to get ready for work but decided to let the snooze go off one more time and laid back down," he told WAVE 3 News early Wednesday. "I never do that. The limb came through literally minutes later before the snooze went off again. And that's exactly where I would have been standing. Good Lord is looking out for me today."

Bowling said he lives on South Oak Street in Austin near Interstate 65.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.