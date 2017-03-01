James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt to perform at KFC Yum! Center this summer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor and his All-Star Band will perform at KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, Aug. 6 with special guest Bonnie Raitt.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at the KFC Yum! Center box office, ticketmaster.com, and all Ticketmaster outlets. Charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

As a recording and touring artist, Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar playing for more than 40 years. He was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has sole more than 100 million albums since he was first signed by The Beatles to their Apple Records label.

In 2015, Taylor was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and in 2016, he was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor.

In addition to being a best-selling recording artist, Bonnie Raitt is a 10-time Grammy Award winner, a respected guitarist, and an accomplished songwriter. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015.

