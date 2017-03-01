Recommended sentences returned for 3 killers of Ne'Riah Miller

The Louisville Metro Police Department is holding a press conference to address an officer involved shooting that happened in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday morning.More >>
Along Stricker Road, residents are without power. They are dealing with downed trees, home damage, and debris all over.
The March 1 storms caused both Henry and Trimble County schools to lose power. One district made the decision to keep students while the other sent students home.
After being convicted early this morning in the murder of a 16-month-old girl, one of the three men has agreed to a sentencing plea deal.
The victim's condition is unknown.
