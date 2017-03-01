UPDATE: All 3 killers sentenced in Ne'Riah Miller's death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The three men convicted of murder in the death of 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller each learned their fate Wednesday.

After five days of hearing from witnesses, eight hours of deliberations that extended until 3 a.m. Wednesday and an afternoon of further testimony, jurors returned to the Jefferson County Judicial Center to recommend penalties for William McLemore, Demarkus Tramber and Duwan Mason.

Miller was on the front porch of her home with family members in 2014 when gunshots were fired in the 100 block of S. 37th Street. She was killed by a stray bullet, and her mother - Cierra Twyman - was injured by one.

Before the jury could make its decision, Tramber agreed to a 20-year sentence after reaching a deal with prosecutors. He won't be eligible for parole.

Each man was convicted of the following charges:

+ 1 count of wanton murder

+ 1 count of first-degree assault

+ 4 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment

Hours after Tramber took his plea deal, McLemore and Mason each learned their fate. They both will serve 35 years in prison. That was the sentence for the wanton murder charge. Each was sentenced to 17 years in prison on the assault charge and two years for each of the endangerment charges, but all of the penalties will be served concurrently.

The assault charge was for wounding Twyman, and the multiple counts of wanton endangerment were related to four other people who were near the area as well when the shooting took place.

The prosecutor had asked for a life sentence for McLemore and Mason, while defense attorneys asked for minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

