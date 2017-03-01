Shooting under investigation in Russell neighborhood

The victim was found in the 2600 block of Magazine Street. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

A MetroSafe supervisor said an incident was reported just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Magazine Street, but it was not a shooting run. About 12 minutes later, police arrived at the scene and found a victim who had been shot.

It's not clear who fired the shot.

The victim's condition is unknown.

