UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Russell neighborhood

The incident happened in the 2600 block of Magazine Street. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in the Russell neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to the 2600 block of Magazine Street on an unknown run about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. At some point during the run, an officer shot a man who was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The officer was uninjured.

No other information has been made available.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad plans to release more information at 6:00 tonight.

