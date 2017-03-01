VIDEO: Steve Harvey offers Warren Beatty advice after Oscars gaffe

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Little Big Shots host Steve Harvey appeared on WAVE 3 News Midday to discuss the hit show's season 2 premiere on Sunday, March 5.

Harvey said the show, just like last season, will feature amazing children with amazing talents from across the country and around the world.

He also talked about last Sunday's Oscars flub in which actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the wrong Best Picture winner. Harvey is no stranger to this type of controversy. He famously announced the wrong winner of the Miss Universe pageant in 2015, and the internet hasn't let him forget it.

The same can be said for Beatty.

"They've been eating Warren Beatty alive on social media, Harvey said.



ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Academy apologizes for Best Picture gaffe

+ Firm says several mistakes led to Oscars gaffe

+ Oscars flap eclipses Moonlight win, but civility reigns

The comedian has offered advice to Beatty in the days following the Oscars.

"I just told the guy, look, man, ride it out, keep your head up. It happens. I know people thought up until I did it, it could never happen... And then it happens on the biggest show in the world in all of television. That's Hollywood's big night! How did they get it wrong on Hollywood's biggest night?"

Don't miss Harvey back in action on Little Big Shots beginning this Sunday night at 8:00 on WAVE 3 News and NBC.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.