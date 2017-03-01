Memphis, IN residents deal with major damage from severe storms

Views from Air 3 of the storm damage in Memphis, In (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

MEMPHIS, IN (WAVE) - Several residents in Memphis, IN are picking up the pieces after storm damage early Wednesday morning.

Along Stricker Road, residents are without power. They are dealing with downed trees, home damage, and debris all over.

A log cabin that was unoccupied was completely leveled. A barn was ripped apart and tossed across a yard. A roof of a home off Stoney Point was peeled off. Everyone who spoke to WAVE 3 News says they are grateful they are okay.

West Clark schools canceled schools early Wednesday morning after initially being on a two hour delay. Henryville Jr/Sr High School principal Troy Albert said the decision was made to call off school because of the damage in the district.

Because of what Henryville experienced nearly five years ago, the threat of severe weather is taken seriously. On March 2, 2012, Henryville Jr/Sr High School and Henryville Elementary School were distorted when an EF 4 tornado ripped through the town.

West Clark will be making up the missed day on Wednesday, March 22. They plan on resuming classes Thursday.

