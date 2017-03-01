New name launched after rebranding of Kentucky State Fair Board

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A rebranding means the facilities of and events produced by the Kentucky State Fair Board will be operating under a new identity.

In a news release, KSFB announced that the name Kentucky Venues will be the new identity for the Kentucky Exposition Center, Kentucky International Convention Center, Kentucky State Fair, National Farm Machinery Show and North American International Livestock Exposition.

"This new brand identification more clearly states who we are and what we are: venues, events, entertainment and agriculture," said Jason Rittenberry, President and CEO. "Kentucky Venues plays a vital economic role in both the community and the Commonwealth."

Rittenberry also said the rebranding includes the launch of a new name, logo and website: www.kyvenues.com.

In the statement, Rittenberry said the Kentucky State Fair Board will continue to serve as the governing entity and "Kentucky Venues will remain true to the Kentucky State Fair Board's mission: to advance Kentucky’s agriculture and tourism industries and economy while serving the entertainment, cultural and educational interests of the public."

