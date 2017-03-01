Registration now open for Derby Festival Great Bed races

The Thorntons Great Bed Races will take place Monday, May 1, at Broadbent Arena. (Photo source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the most unique racing events will happen in just two months and the Kentucky Derby Festival is calling out to those who want to be part of it.

The Derby Festival is looking for teams to take part in the Thorntons Great Bed Races on Monday, May 1, at Broadbent Arena.

Each team consists of five people, one of whom must stay on the bed at all times. All team members must be age 18 or older. You can register your team by clicking here. The entry fee is $130 per team.

If you never built a racing bed, don't worry. Instructions on how to build one can be found on the Derby Festival website.

