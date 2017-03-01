Power outages cause problems, confusion for 2 KY school districts

One district made the decision to keep students while the other sent students home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The March 1 storms caused both Henry and Trimble County schools to lose power. One district made the decision to keep students while the other sent students home.

School district officials in Trimble County sent its 25 buses out on the road. A short time later, around 7:15 a.m., the power went out.

"The timing was the worst possible timing," said Steve Miracle, the Trimble County Schools superintendent, "We held our buses a little bit later than we usually do just because of the weather."

Miracle said they were trying to see if the weather would out of the area. When it didn't, Miracle and other school officials realized that with no power notifying parents was going to be tough. First, Trimble County Schools officials used their cell phones to access Facebook to make the first notification, before using the cell phones as hotspots to send out more detailed phone messages to their parent database.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ All 3 killers sentenced in Ne'Riah Miller's death

+ Memphis, IN residents deal with major damage from severe storms

+ Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Russell neighborhood

"We also had plans for having to bring them back to school if their parents weren't home," Miracle said, "to keep them for the day and feed them and get them back home at a later point when it was safe for them."

That didn't become necessary for Trimble County, but school officials in neighboring Henry County weren't so lucky because most of their students had already arrived at school.

"Our problem has been we're down and we have no electricity at this time, so we're waiting for it to come back on," said Tim Abrams, superintendent of the Henry County Schools.

To add insult to injury, the district's provider, Kentucky Utilities, gave them early hope.

"They [KU] thought they had us back online," Abrams explained, "but then they found another problem."

WATCH: Connie Leonard’s report

A Henry County High School sophomore who eventually got signed out told us there was no reason to be at school with no learning going on.

"There was no power, no heat, there was nothing, all the lights in the school were turned off, there was no breakfast made for any of the students and they had us trapped in the gym or the cafeteria we had to just sit there," the student said.

Henry County Schools officials said it was tough to contact parents because of the power outage. Many students, like the one we spoke with, were able to reach their parents and were signed out. Abrams said it will not be counted as an absence.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.