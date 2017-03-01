Bellarmine still #1 in Midwest Region, Selection Sunday is this week

Knights men's basketball holds firm at No. 1 in Midwest Region rankings
3/1/2017 | Men's Basketball
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As fully expected, the Bellarmine University men's basketball team remained at No. 1 in the third set of Midwest Region rankings.
The Knights, who capped the regular season with a victory over archrival Southern Indiana, are now directly in front of No. 2 Ferris State, which jumped USI. Quincy is No. 4 after the Screaming Eagles followed by Kentucky Wesleyan, Findlay, Truman State, Wisconsin-Parkside, Lake Superior State and Wayne State.
The regional rankings are important because they help determine seeds for the NCAA Tournament. In Division II, the 64-team format is divided into eight regions and teams must compete within their region. Teams awarded the No. 1 seed in each region are awarded the right to host their regional.
This is the final set of regional rankings that will be unveiled before the NCAA Tournament.
For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights), Facebook (BUKnights) and the BUKnights mobile app available for iPhone and Android.
|
MIDWEST
|
Rank
|
School
|
Overall DII Record
|
In-Region Record
|
1
|
Bellarmine
|
23-3
|
23-3
|
2
|
Ferris State
|
24-4
|
24-4
|
3
|
Southern Indiana
|
23-3
|
21-3
|
4
|
Quincy
|
20-5
|
20-5
|
5
|
Kentucky Wesleyan
|
26-2
|
25-2
|
6
|
Findlay
|
20-5
|
20-5
|
7
|
Truman
|
18-8
|
17-8
|
8
|
Wisconsin-Parkside
|
17-6
|
17-6
|
9
|
Lake Superior State
|
15-9
|
15-9
|
10
|
Wayne State (Michigan)
|
16-9
|
16-9
Official release from Bellarmine University
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.