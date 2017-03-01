Bellarmine still #1 in Midwest Region, Selection Sunday is this week

Knights men's basketball holds firm at No. 1 in Midwest Region rankings

3/1/2017 | Men's Basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As fully expected, the Bellarmine University men's basketball team remained at No. 1 in the third set of Midwest Region rankings.



The Knights, who capped the regular season with a victory over archrival Southern Indiana, are now directly in front of No. 2 Ferris State, which jumped USI. Quincy is No. 4 after the Screaming Eagles followed by Kentucky Wesleyan, Findlay, Truman State, Wisconsin-Parkside, Lake Superior State and Wayne State.



The regional rankings are important because they help determine seeds for the NCAA Tournament. In Division II, the 64-team format is divided into eight regions and teams must compete within their region. Teams awarded the No. 1 seed in each region are awarded the right to host their regional.



This is the final set of regional rankings that will be unveiled before the NCAA Tournament.



MIDWEST Rank School Overall DII Record In-Region Record 1 Bellarmine 23-3 23-3 2 Ferris State 24-4 24-4 3 Southern Indiana 23-3 21-3 4 Quincy 20-5 20-5 5 Kentucky Wesleyan 26-2 25-2 6 Findlay 20-5 20-5 7 Truman 18-8 17-8 8 Wisconsin-Parkside 17-6 17-6 9 Lake Superior State 15-9 15-9 10 Wayne State (Michigan) 16-9 16-9

Official release from Bellarmine University

