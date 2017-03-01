Bellarmine still #1 in Midwest Region, Selection Sunday is this - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bellarmine still #1 in Midwest Region, Selection Sunday is this week

Knights men's basketball holds firm at No. 1 in Midwest Region rankings

3/1/2017 | Men's Basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As fully expected, the Bellarmine University men's basketball team remained at No. 1 in the third set of Midwest Region rankings.

The Knights, who capped the regular season with a victory over archrival Southern Indiana, are now directly in front of No. 2 Ferris State, which jumped USI. Quincy is No. 4 after the Screaming Eagles followed by Kentucky Wesleyan, Findlay, Truman State, Wisconsin-Parkside, Lake Superior State and Wayne State.

The regional rankings are important because they help determine seeds for the NCAA Tournament. In Division II, the 64-team format is divided into eight regions and teams must compete within their region. Teams awarded the No. 1 seed in each region are awarded the right to host their regional.

This is the final set of regional rankings that will be unveiled before the NCAA Tournament.

MIDWEST

Rank

School

Overall DII Record

In-Region Record

1

Bellarmine

23-3

23-3

2

Ferris State

24-4

24-4

3

Southern Indiana

23-3

21-3

4

Quincy

20-5

20-5

5

Kentucky Wesleyan

26-2

25-2

6

Findlay

20-5

20-5

7

Truman

18-8

17-8

8

Wisconsin-Parkside

17-6

17-6

9

Lake Superior State

15-9

15-9

10

Wayne State (Michigan)

16-9

16-9

Official release from Bellarmine University 
 

