WATCH LIVE @ 10:30: Announcement regarding deadly shooting of Darnell Wicker by LMPD officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney will make a 10:30 a.m. announcement Wednesday regarding a deadly police shooting. LMPD officers shot and killed Darnell Wicker last August when, they say, he refused to drop a tree saw. Wicker's family believes the officers fired too soon and were not justified.

Watch the live event via our WAVE 3 News Live Stream. Click on the appropriate link: ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.