WATCH LIVE @ 10:30: Authorities discuss significant storm damage in Fulton Co., KY

It will be dry today, but chilly and windy. Highs in the 40s will feel more like the 30s.More >>
Vice President Pence is expected to discuss President Trump's economic goals, the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, and the American Health Care Act.More >>
We asked our Facebook fans where to find the best fish sandwich around town. We got 549 votes, so we're confident this is a pretty fair list.More >>
Joe Funk was charged with menacing, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of police officer following the Feb. 8 dispute with sheriff's deputy Clennon Smith, which was captured by a surveillance camera in the booking area of the Hardin County Detention Center.More >>
Authorities plan to release information about significant storm damage caused by a powerful weather system that hit Fulton County, KY Thursday night in the western part of the state.More >>
