WATCH LIVE: Indiana AD Glass discusses firing of Tom Crean

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Indiana University Athletic Director Fred Glass will be speaking to the media about the firing of head men's basketball coach Tom Crean.

Crean was let go Thursday afternoon, after nine years at Indiana.

