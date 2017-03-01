WATCH LIVE @ 1PM: NTSB discusses deadly crash involving train, b - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 1PM: NTSB discusses deadly crash involving train, bus in Biloxi, MS

Tuesday's crash claimed four lives. (Source: Harrison County (MS) Fire Chief Pat Sullivan) Tuesday's crash claimed four lives. (Source: Harrison County (MS) Fire Chief Pat Sullivan)

BILOXI, MS (WAVE) – The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a 1 p.m. ET news conference regarding Tuesday's deadly crash between a CSX train and a charter bus in Biloxi, MS.

You can watch the news conference live via our WAVE 3 News Live Stream. Click on the appropriate link: ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly