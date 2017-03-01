WATCH LIVE @ 1PM: NTSB discusses deadly crash involving train, bus in Biloxi, MS

All three drivers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
All three drivers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
The Jewish Community Center is located at 3600 Dutchmans Lane.More >>
The Jewish Community Center is located at 3600 Dutchmans Lane.More >>
Police say charges are not expected to filed against the driver who hit him because the light was green.More >>
Police say charges are not expected to filed against the driver who hit him because the light was green.More >>
The bracket is set for the ACC men's basketball tournament, and you can catch the action on WAVE 3 News.More >>
The bracket is set for the ACC men's basketball tournament, and you can catch the action on WAVE 3 News.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a 1 p.m. ET news conference regarding Tuesday's deadly crash between a CSX train and a charter bus in Biloxi, MS.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a 1 p.m. ET news conference regarding Tuesday's deadly crash between a CSX train and a charter bus in Biloxi, MS.More >>