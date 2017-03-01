WATCH LIVE @ 2PM: Muhammad Ali Jr. discusses being detained at FL airport

WASHINGTON, DC (WAVE) - Muhammad Ali Jr. will speak to reporters Thursday afternoon about a February 7 incident in which he and his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, were detained at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. They claim they were detained because they are Muslim and have Arabic names.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

