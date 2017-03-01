WATCH LIVE at 4:30: Kentucky basketball previews NCAA Tournament - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE at 4:30: Kentucky basketball previews NCAA Tournament game against NKU

John Calipari (Source: WAVE 3 News) John Calipari (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Kentucky players and head coach John Calipari preview Friday night's NCAA Tournament game against Northern Kentucky.

