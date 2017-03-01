Sheriff's deputy suffers gunshot wound outside grocery store

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy was rushed to an area hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound outside of a Louisville grocery store. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy was rushed to an area hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound outside of a Louisville grocery store.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Col. Carl Yates said the deputy was injured when he went to put his gun in a holster and it discharged, hitting him in the bicep in the parking lot of the ValuMarket, located at 5301 Mitscher Avenue, around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The deputy was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. The deputy was alert, conscious and talking at the hospital.

Yates said the officer was getting ready to start an off-duty detail at the ValuMarket when he was injured.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the shooting.

