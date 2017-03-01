Clark County Museum seeks donations for Henryville tornado exhibit

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (News and Tribune) - The Clark County Museum is seeking donations to help with a special exhibit to commemorate the EF4 tornado that ripped through Henryville and Marysville five years ago. The goal is to have it set up by the first of August.

The museum has been designated by March2recovery as the official repository of photos, documents and items related to the event — even letters and other items that were blown across the eastern United States and recovered, Jeanne Burke, Clark County historian and museum board member said.

Along with recovered items, Burke said the exhibit will feature a hail machine to create synthetic hail of the same weight and size of that which fell March 2, 2012. Visitors will be able to enter a wind tunnel with air the same speed of the tornado.

There will also be films of some of the tornado survivors, and a special piece put together by The Weather Channel specifically for this exhibit.

Around $40,000 has been raised so far; Burke said they need to secure the remaining $11,000 by June 1 to get the exhibits in place by the target date of Aug. 1. It will spend several months at the Clark County Museum and then travel to other areas as an educational tool.

Burke said the exhibit is important not only to help chronicle the destruction that occurred five years ago and the recovery that followed, but also to remind people of how powerful tornadoes really are.

“[It's to show] how treacherous tornadoes really are,” Burke said. “They're dangerous; they're something to be taken seriously. It's not a joke. You don't need to be out chasing tornadoes — you ned to seek cover.

“It's the lessons learned form that kind of weather event.”

Tax-deductible donations may be sent to the Clark County Museum, Inc., P.O. Box 749, Jeffersonville, IN, 47131-0749.

For more information, contact Burke at jeanne_b@hotmail.com or 502-548-0259.