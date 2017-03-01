LEGO exhibit to open at Louisville Slugger Museum - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LEGO exhibit to open at Louisville Slugger Museum

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Big Leagues, Little Bricks will run through Jan. 7 2018. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Big Leagues, Little Bricks will run through Jan. 7 2018. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Anne Jewell (Source: WAVE 3 News) Anne Jewell (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A fan favorite exhibit at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory is back.       

Big Leagues, Little Bricks, a baseball themed LEGOs exhibit, will open to the public on Saturday.

The exhibit features amazing sculptures, portraits and stadium replicas built completely out of LEGOs.

Anne Jewell, with Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory, said, "We've got several new pieces. There is one for our St. Louis fans of Busch Stadium all made out of LEGOs bricks and of course just right up the road in Cincinnati with all the Reds fans in town we also had a Great American Ballpark added to our collection too.”

Big Leagues, Little Bricks will run through Jan. 7 2018. For more information, click here.

