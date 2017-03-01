JCPS board says no to 'neighborhood schools' bill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Public School Board voted to unanimously affirm their position that they are against House Bill 151.



House Bill 151, sponsored by Representative Kevin Bratcher, has been referred to as the “neighborhood schools” bill. Supporters of the bill said it will improve school choice. The bill is aimed at reducing busing times for students, creating stronger community schools and increasing parent involvement.



But JCPS school board members and community members rallied to fight against the bill at a special meeting on Wednesday. Their main concern is the bill will weaken diversity in Jefferson County, reflective of a segregated 1970s school district.

“I worked for this district in 1975, I did as I was told to do,” Board member Diane Porter said. “Not a good time, we do not need to go back.”



There is also a concern that Kentucky lawmakers are taking away local control in Louisville, at least according to the school board.

“It's completely inappropriate and uncalled for and frankly this state and this city and this person as a constituent deserves better,” JCPS Board member Chris Brady said.



Superintendent Donna Hargens will head to Frankfort Thursday to explain the impact on JCPS to Kentucky lawmakers. It’s a possibility HB 151 could show up at 11:30 a.m. in an Education Committee Hearing.



