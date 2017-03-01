LMPD chief not sold on officer overtime

For seven weeks, there was a surge of officers working overtime. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – On Feb. 21, WAVE 3 News reported the Louisville Metro Police Department had scaled back on officer overtime in the most violent neighborhoods. While the department refused to comment on camera for our story, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad did explain the move in front of council members Wednesday during a hearing.

"We had officer working over 15 hours a day," Conrad said to the city's Public Safety Committee.

In December, the city gave LMPD $1.2 million from the budget surplus to pay for officers to work overtime in the hot spot neighborhoods. The money was supposed to last through the end of June.



According to Conrad, the department flooded the city's six deadliest neighborhoods with officers until Jan. 28. That was when the chief learned they were about to run out of the overtime money and ordered the overtime be scaled back.

The six target neighborhoods included Park Hill, Smoketown, Shelby Park, Victory Park, Russell and Shawnee.

"Officers are working really hard to do what they need to do to protect our community and I know they're frustrated," David James, the chairman of the Public Safety Committee, said.

During the hearing Wednesday, Conrad said the overtime did have a positive impact by lowering violent crime, decreasing the number of aggravated assaults, burglaries and robberies.

But Conrad stopped short of calling the OT a success.

The chief noted shootings and homicides are not down from last year despite their efforts. He did say four of the eight homicides in the target neighborhoods happened when the overtime was not in place.

"Just because we have a lot of numbers doesn't mean it has a quantifiable effect," James said.

He believes the city needs more officers and the drop in crime during the overtime is proof.

"Obviously we need more police officers and that seems to be something that the administration doesn't seem to like to talk about very often," James said.

The chief said that officers would burn out if they continued working the same amount of overtime and that neighborhoods would end up feeling over-policed.

At the same time, he and the mayor have come up with another $500,000 to make the overtime last through the end of this fiscal year. Conrad is supposed to speak more about those funds at another public safety hearing in two weeks.

