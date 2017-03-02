Arrests made in 'large-scale' drug trafficking organization in s - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Arrests made in 'large-scale' drug trafficking organization in southern IN

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The organization is responsible for bringing more than 2,600 lbs. of marijuana into southern Indiana over the last 18 months. (Source: Raycom News Network) The organization is responsible for bringing more than 2,600 lbs. of marijuana into southern Indiana over the last 18 months. (Source: Raycom News Network)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Several arrests have been made in a "large-scale" drug trafficking organization.

The organization is responsible for bringing more than 2,600 lbs. of marijuana into southern Indiana over the last 18 months, Clarksville police said.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2017 Roundup

The arrests were made by Clarksville police with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Indiana State Police.

More information is being released during a 7 a.m. news conference at the Clarksville Police Department.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly