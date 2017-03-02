Arrests made in 'large-scale' drug trafficking organization in southern IN

The organization is responsible for bringing more than 2,600 lbs. of marijuana into southern Indiana over the last 18 months, Clarksville police said.More >>
The organization is responsible for bringing more than 2,600 lbs. of marijuana into southern Indiana over the last 18 months, Clarksville police said.More >>
We're keeping our list of local closings and delays updated. Click an appropriate link below:More >>
We're keeping our list of local closings and delays updated. Click an appropriate link below:More >>
Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>
Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>
For seven weeks, there was a surge of officers working overtime.More >>
For seven weeks, there was a surge of officers working overtime.More >>
JCPS school board members and community members rallied to fight against the bill at a special meeting on Wednesday.More >>
JCPS school board members and community members rallied to fight against the bill at a special meeting on Wednesday.More >>