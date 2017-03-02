Arrests made in 'large-scale' drug trafficking organization in southern IN

The organization is responsible for bringing more than 2,600 lbs. of marijuana into southern Indiana over the last 18 months. (Source: Raycom News Network)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Several arrests have been made in a "large-scale" drug trafficking organization.

The organization is responsible for bringing more than 2,600 lbs. of marijuana into southern Indiana over the last 18 months, Clarksville police said.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2017 Roundup

The arrests were made by Clarksville police with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Indiana State Police.

More information is being released during a 7 a.m. news conference at the Clarksville Police Department.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.